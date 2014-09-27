(Updates with government takeover)
By Corina Pons
VALLES DEL TUY, Venezuela, Sept 26 Venezuela
announced on Friday the "temporary" takeover of two plants
belonging to U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co
which has left the country because of difficult economic
conditions.
After Clorox management abruptly left, many of the firm's
400 workers occupied two plants in the Valles del Tuy district
to the south of Caracas and in central Carabobo district for
several days.
"Here's the workers' government of President Nicolas Maduro
temporarily occupying these installations together with the
workers," Vice President Jorge Arreaza said with officials at
the Valles del Tuy plant on Friday evening.
"We're going to reactivate the plant," he said, accusing
Clorox of an "evil" example by abandoning its staff.
In the latest sign of dissatisfaction from private
businesses with Maduro's running of the South American OPEC
nation's economy, Clorox announced its exit on Monday, saying
its business was not viable and that it would sell its assets.
The company said operating restrictions imposed by the
government, economic uncertainty and supply disruptions would
have led to considerable operating losses. Its share price rose
on the announcement, despite the company saying it expected to
incur after-tax exit costs of $60 million to $65 million, or 46
cents to 50 cents per share, in its fiscal 2015.
Various multinationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to
Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their
balance sheets and scaling back operations in Venezuela, citing
Byzantine currency controls and a slowing economy.
Though official GDP data for 2014 is not available,
economists say Venezuela is in recession. Annual inflation is
more than 60 percent and the complicated multi-layered currency
controls make it difficult for importers to access dollars.
"We've temporarily occupied the plant because the boss has
abandoned it," Luis Pinango, one of more than 200 workers at the
Valles del Tuy plant, told Reuters shortly before the government
delegation arrived.
Arreaza gave no further details of the government's plans
for the Clorox installations.
Clorox managers in Venezuela have been unavailable for
comment, and there was no response to Reuters' requests for
information from the company's U.S. headquarters.
Workers, some holding banners decrying the "illegal closure"
and proclaiming "we want to work," said they were bitter at the
manner of their dismissal, via a text inviting them to call a
telephone number and listen to a pre-recorded message.
"It's the first time a multinational has done anything like
that in Venezuela," said Zairo Roman, a machine-repair worker in
Carabobo.
Venezuelan analyst Diego Moya-Ocampos, of IHS risk
consultancy, said the Clorox case was symptomatic of risks to
companies seeking to scale back operations or leave Venezuela.
"Clorox is looking to sell its facilities, but the union
seizure risks scaring away potential buyers and could result in
property damage," he wrote in an analysis.
"There are several international companies in Venezuela
facing the same core problems of rising costs, controlled
prices, and the elimination of their profit margins.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea in Caracas; Writing by
Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)