Sept 27 U.S. cleaning products maker Clorox Co
said the Venezuelan government's takeover of two of its
plants after the company pulled out of the country raised "grave
concerns" about the safety of workers and surrounding
communities.
Venezuela announced on Friday the "temporary" takeover of
the two plants owned by Clorox, which said it left the country
because of difficult economic conditions.
After Clorox management's departure, many of the firm's 400
workers occupied two plants in the Valles del Tuy district south
of Caracas and in central Carabobo district.
Clorox said the production of cleaning products, in
particular bleach, was "a highly specialized and technical
process." The company said it had safely secured the plants
before its exit, including removing all the chlorine.
"The Venezuelan government's actions raise grave concerns,
and Clorox and its affiliates cannot be responsible for the
safety of workers and the surrounding communities or any
liability or damages resulting from this occupation," Clorox
said in a statement on Friday.
The Oakland, California-based company added it was prepared
to discuss with the government "prompt, adequate and effective
compensation" for the takeover of the plants.
Venezuelan Vice President Jorge Arreaza visited the Valles
del Tuy plant on Friday evening and said the facility would be
reactivated. He gave no further details of the government's
plans for the plants.
Clorox announced its exit on Monday, saying its business was
not viable and that it would sell its assets.
It is the latest sign of dissatisfaction from private
businesses with President Nicolas Maduro's running of the South
American OPEC nation's economy.
Clorox said operating restrictions imposed by the
government, economic uncertainty and supply disruptions would
have led to considerable operating losses.
Its share price rose on the announcement, despite the
company saying it expected to incur after-tax exit costs of $60
million to $65 million, or 46 cents to 50 cents a share, in
fiscal 2015.
Various multinationals, from Colgate-Palmolive Co to
Avon Products Inc, have been warning of hits to their
balance sheets and are scaling back operations in Venezuela,
citing Byzantine currency controls and a slowing economy.
