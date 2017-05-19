By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 19 The US Collateralized Loan
Obligation (CLO) market is targeting Chinese banks and insurance
companies in the hope that a more diversified investor base will
help to offset the effects of falling returns and the
introduction of new rules that require managers to hold some of
their fund’s risk.
Capital controls have curbed Chinese investment to date, but
US CLO managers are currently laying the groundwork for future
participation with visits to the country and presentations.
This new and potentially very large source of capital could
have a significant effect on the US$450bn US CLO market. Higher
demand would help lower the spreads paid to CLO senior debt
holders and increase payments to the fund’s most junior
investors who receive the interest left over after everyone else
is paid.
“If Chinese buyers came with even a small percentage of
their capital, it could have a meaningful impact on the CLO
market,” said Dan Spinner, a principal at Eagle Point Credit
Management, who was a keynote speaker at the annual conference
of the Chinese Securitization Forum in Beijing last month.
Although Japanese and South Korean investors have been
investing in US CLOs for some time, the introduction of Chinese
buyers opens up a new pool of capital that is willing to buy
across the capital structure, from highly-rated Triple A paper
to equity tranches.
Chinese firms including Fosun, Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China and China Investment Corp have invested or
discussed investing in US CLOs in the last year, sources said.
CLOs are already a favored product in China; the internal
Chinese CLO market, which securitizes loans from banks’ balance
sheets, is one of the biggest structured finance asset classes
in the country, according to Rich Mertl, an associate at law
firm Dechert LLP.
The funds made up almost RMB150bn (US$21.8bn) of the
RMB858bn internal Chinese securitization market in 2016,
according to Standard & Poor’s.
Managers are hoping that familiarity with balance sheet CLOs
will extend to US arbitrage CLOs as Chinese investors seek
higher-yielding, dollar-denominated assets following the
depreciation of the renminbi.
CAPITAL CONTROLS
Significant Chinese investment into US CLOs was stalled by
capital restrictions that went into effect late last year.
China’s foreign exchange regulator said capital outflows dropped
in the first quarter, Reuters reported in April.
“If not for changes in regulation near the end of 2016,
which impacted overseas investment, China might become
the most important Triple A funding for US CLOs during 2017,”
said Yang Pang, the deputy secretary general of the China
Securitization Forum.
Representatives for the Chinese investors could not be
reached or did not return e-mails seeking comment.
US CLOs were a highlight of this year’s annual China
Securitization Forum conference in April. The Structured Finance
Industry Group (SFIG) first sent a delegation in 2015 when the
event focused on basic, introductory panels. This year the focus
was on Chinese investment in international markets, Richard
Johns, SFIG’s executive director, said.
“There is growing interest from Chinese investors and they
are coming to better appreciate that US CLO equity and debt
performed well historically for long-term investors who held to
maturity,” Spinner said.
MUFG Securities held a CLO and credit conference in Shanghai
on April 20, its first in the country, according to Asif Khan,
who runs the bank’s new-issue CLO business. The event included
presentations and panel discussions with US CLO managers CIFC
Asset Management, Crescent Capital Group and Marathon Asset
Management.
"There are vast pools of capital in China in the form of
insurance companies, banks and other institutions, and US CLO
market participants are taking the long-term view now to lay the
groundwork for future investment," according to Jonathan Insull,
a portfolio manager at Crescent.
CIFC thinks China could be such a big growth area for CLOs
and credit in general, that last month it hired Yen Li Chew as a
managing director to focus on outreach to investors in China as
well as Taiwan, according to Oliver Wriedt, the firm’s co-chief
executive officer.
Although the market has potential, many are cautioning that
it will take time before Chinese investors become a meaningful
part of the US CLO market.
“It may be the very early days of the Chinese securitization
market, but when you look at the size of the Chinese economy
very early in the growth cycle, it becomes very relevant to
global capital markets,” Johns said.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Tessa Walsh)