NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - Man Group's planned acquisition of
US fund manager Silvermine Capital appears to be the first sign
of an expected wave of consolidation in the CLO market due to
tighter regulations.
A host of regulatory restrictions being put in place in the
aftermath of the financial crisis is hitting the asset class
hard, leaving mergers as one of the best options for smaller
firms without a deep-pocketed parent company to survive.
While nobody expects major platforms for Apollo Credit
Management or Blackstone's GSO to be hindered, analysts and
industry experts believe tie-ups may offer the best way forward
if CLO issuance shrinks as expected under the new code.
"The market is already asking CLO managers what they are
going to do," said Paul Forrester, a partner at specialist
financial law firm Mayer Brown.
"(They are) not waiting for two years from now when risk
retention takes hold."
So-called risk retention rules - which will require managers
to hold 5% of all securities they sponsor - are only a part of
the tougher new restrictions shadowing the asset class.
The Volcker Rule will in addition bar banks from owning any
legacy CLO deals that include any bond buckets.
And that spells consolidation ahead, as smaller players that
cannot afford the higher costs under the new rules are likely to
be snapped up by the bigger firms.
Silvermine, a US$3.9bn Connecticut-based fund founded in
2005 by former TCW veterans, is being bought up by Man Group -
the biggest listed hedge fund in the world, with more than
US$72bn in assets as of September.
Man Group raised its own US CLO in 2013, but the addition of
Silvermine's platform gives it 10 in total.
Smaller issuers are already going back and forth with their
investors to amend old deals under Volcker - a prerequisite for
lining up buyers to take down paper on new deals under their CLO
program.
But some issuers may just disappear as their existing
platforms wind down.
"As 2016 approaches, tiering may become pronounced to the
point that managers without a clear plan for risk retention may
have difficulty issuing," Wells Fargo analysts said.
POST-PEAK
CLO formation hit a record high in 2014 - volume topped
US$115bn - but analysts agree that the regulatory overhang means
less issuance ahead.
Wells Fargo has predicted US$90bn in issuance for 2015,
while Morgan Stanley forecasts US$75bn-US$85bn - and JP Morgan
put it at just US$70bn-US$80bn.
Meredith Coffey, executive vice president at the Loan
Syndications and Trading Association, reckons the US CLO market
could contract by 60% if risk retention rules are not changed.
The lobbying group points out that the 5% required retention
on each CLO deal translates to US$25m for each US$500m CLO
raised - a level it says is unsustainable for smaller firms.
Last month it filed a lawsuit against the US Securities and
Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve to repeal the risk
retention rules.
Still, many see the changes ahead as an opportunity.
"Risk retention is sparking some dialogue that should cause
additional consolidation in the CLO sector over the next couple
of years," Ted Gooden, managing director at Berkshire Capital,
told IFR.
Yet building up a firm's business with the right partner
often trumps regulatory pressures or getting every penny of the
sale price, he said.
Eric Burl, head of Americas for Man Group, said that after
the Silvermine deal closes - expected in first-quarter 2015 - he
could not rule out further acquisitions down the road.
"If the right opportunity presents itself, we'd obviously
have a look," Burl said - but only if the platform in question
was a good investment and fit culturally.
(Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Natalie Harrison and
Marc Carnegie)