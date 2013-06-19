* New CLOs accused of skirting retention rules
* Split retention suggested as possible alternative
* Lawyers should be made more responsible for advice
By Owen Sanderson
BRUSSELS, June 19 (IFR) - Sharon Bowles, MEP and Chair of
the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs
Committee, has defended the European Banking Authority's
technical standards on collateralised loan obligations.
Speaking at the Global ABS conference in Brussels, Bowles
argued that some CLOs issued in Europe since the revival had
deliberately sought to evade the spirit of the regulations aimed
at stamping out reckless underwriting practices.
"It was never the intention to allow the sale of the
retention piece to a third party or asset manager, allowing the
banks to run off with the fees," said Bowles.
"If there is any doubt about who the retention holder is,
follow the fee".
Retention rules require asset managers to own 5% of each
deal. That means they must share risk that was previously fully
passed to investors, and is intended to make loan originators
more cautious about underwriting.
Bowles did not name specific deals, but referred to a
retention held by "the pension scheme of a bankrupt county",
likely a reference to Cairn CLO III where the risk retention
went to San Bernardino Pension Fund.
Selling the retention via a special purpose vehicle (SPV)
was clearly never the intention of "skin-in-the-game" rules, she
said.
FINDING A BALANCE
The risk retention rule in CRD II was interpreted by the
Committee of European Banking Supervisors (CEBS), the forerunner
of the EBA, in its final act before conversion to the EBA in
January 2011.
These guidelines allowed a third party to hold the retention
in a CLO, provided they had committed to holding the risk for
the lifetime of the deal. This in turn reflected market
understanding that the regulators simply wanted someone to have
skin in the game.
However, the EBA's interpretation of risk retention rules in
CRD IV closed off this route completely, stating clearly that
CLO managers must hold the retention themselves.
"The EBA technical standards were supposed to return it to
the original risk retention rules," said Bowles.
That created a problem for thinly capitalised CLO managers
in particular, which are not part of a larger group and are
therefore unlikely to be able to achieve this.
CLO lawyers interpreting the CEBS guidelines on CLO risk
retention were trying to fill in the gaps left by incomplete
regulation which was originally designed to be applied to RMBS,
said one senior structured finance lawyer contacted by IFR.
However, market participants widely view CLOs as different
structures from RMBS, describing them as leveraged investment
vehicles rather than bank asset pools.
"It wasn't just interpreting guidelines creatively - the
CEBS faqs explicitly contemplated third party retention," said
another lawyer.
"It looks like regulators misinterpreted what the
politicians wanted, and our understanding is that they've been
wrapped on the knuckles."
Bowles suggested that a split retention, where arranging
banks and asset managers each take part of the 5%, could be one
option to explore as a potential solution to the problem.
She also said that her preference was for all tranches to
have a retention - the so-called vertical slice - rather than
only the bottom of the capital structure.
Dagmar Kent Kershaw of ICG, a CLO manager, asked Bowles
where she thought a replacement for the EUR130bn of corporate
loan funding provided by CLOs should come from.
Bowles said she had sympathy for this issue, but insisted
again that the retention be held by CLO managers.
SPIRIT NOT LETTER
The speech also touched on professional responsibility for
industries linked to financial services, such as law and
accountancy. Bowles said she favoured standards which made
lawyers responsible for advice which adhered to the spirit, as
well as to the letter of the law.
She said the approach taken by the Parliamentary Commission
on Banking Standards could be applied outside the banking
industry. The report from the Commission, published on
Wednesday, recommends the creation of an offence of reckless
misconduct while running a bank.
The first lawyer said that it was very hard to blame firms
for offering advice in areas where regulation was poorly drafted
or unspecific.
Bowles also hinted at the shape of the ECB/EIB
securitisation proposals, which are intended to revive the
market for SME ABS. She said they were looking at simple
structures limited to three tranches, and described the EIB as a
successor to the monolines - implying that it would be wrapping
the bonds, rather than credit-enhancing them by taking mezzanine
risk.
(Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Natalie Harrison and
Julian Baker)