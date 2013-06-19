* New CLOs accused of skirting retention rules

* Split retention suggested as possible alternative

* Lawyers should be made more responsible for advice

By Owen Sanderson

BRUSSELS, June 19 (IFR) - Sharon Bowles, MEP and Chair of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, has defended the European Banking Authority's technical standards on collateralised loan obligations.

Speaking at the Global ABS conference in Brussels, Bowles argued that some CLOs issued in Europe since the revival had deliberately sought to evade the spirit of the regulations aimed at stamping out reckless underwriting practices.

"It was never the intention to allow the sale of the retention piece to a third party or asset manager, allowing the banks to run off with the fees," said Bowles.

"If there is any doubt about who the retention holder is, follow the fee".

Retention rules require asset managers to own 5% of each deal. That means they must share risk that was previously fully passed to investors, and is intended to make loan originators more cautious about underwriting.

Bowles did not name specific deals, but referred to a retention held by "the pension scheme of a bankrupt county", likely a reference to Cairn CLO III where the risk retention went to San Bernardino Pension Fund.

Selling the retention via a special purpose vehicle (SPV) was clearly never the intention of "skin-in-the-game" rules, she said.

FINDING A BALANCE

The risk retention rule in CRD II was interpreted by the Committee of European Banking Supervisors (CEBS), the forerunner of the EBA, in its final act before conversion to the EBA in January 2011.

These guidelines allowed a third party to hold the retention in a CLO, provided they had committed to holding the risk for the lifetime of the deal. This in turn reflected market understanding that the regulators simply wanted someone to have skin in the game.

However, the EBA's interpretation of risk retention rules in CRD IV closed off this route completely, stating clearly that CLO managers must hold the retention themselves.

"The EBA technical standards were supposed to return it to the original risk retention rules," said Bowles.

That created a problem for thinly capitalised CLO managers in particular, which are not part of a larger group and are therefore unlikely to be able to achieve this.

CLO lawyers interpreting the CEBS guidelines on CLO risk retention were trying to fill in the gaps left by incomplete regulation which was originally designed to be applied to RMBS, said one senior structured finance lawyer contacted by IFR.

However, market participants widely view CLOs as different structures from RMBS, describing them as leveraged investment vehicles rather than bank asset pools.

"It wasn't just interpreting guidelines creatively - the CEBS faqs explicitly contemplated third party retention," said another lawyer.

"It looks like regulators misinterpreted what the politicians wanted, and our understanding is that they've been wrapped on the knuckles."

Bowles suggested that a split retention, where arranging banks and asset managers each take part of the 5%, could be one option to explore as a potential solution to the problem.

She also said that her preference was for all tranches to have a retention - the so-called vertical slice - rather than only the bottom of the capital structure.

Dagmar Kent Kershaw of ICG, a CLO manager, asked Bowles where she thought a replacement for the EUR130bn of corporate loan funding provided by CLOs should come from.

Bowles said she had sympathy for this issue, but insisted again that the retention be held by CLO managers.

SPIRIT NOT LETTER

The speech also touched on professional responsibility for industries linked to financial services, such as law and accountancy. Bowles said she favoured standards which made lawyers responsible for advice which adhered to the spirit, as well as to the letter of the law.

She said the approach taken by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards could be applied outside the banking industry. The report from the Commission, published on Wednesday, recommends the creation of an offence of reckless misconduct while running a bank.

The first lawyer said that it was very hard to blame firms for offering advice in areas where regulation was poorly drafted or unspecific.

Bowles also hinted at the shape of the ECB/EIB securitisation proposals, which are intended to revive the market for SME ABS. She said they were looking at simple structures limited to three tranches, and described the EIB as a successor to the monolines - implying that it would be wrapping the bonds, rather than credit-enhancing them by taking mezzanine risk. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)