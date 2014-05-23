May 23 British lender Close Brothers
said the loan book of its banking division grew to 5.1 billion
pounds during the third quarter and that it was confident of
delivering a "strong" result for the financial year.
The financial services provider, which lends to small and
medium-sized businesses and gives investment management advice,
said its loan book stood at 5.1 billion pounds as at April 30,
up 10 percent year-to-date.
Close Brothers said its loan book was boosted by demand from
property finance coupled with a seasonal uplift in demand in
motor finance.
