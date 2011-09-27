LONDON, Sept 27 British financial services group Close Brothers would like to buy more independent financial advisory (IFA) companies as part of plans to grow its assets under management, Chief Executive Preben Prebensen said on Tuesday.

"We would like to buy another couple of good IFA businesses," Prebensen said in a telephone interview. "We would like to add another 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) to 2 billion pounds of clients' assets under management."

Earlier this year, Close Brothers bought financial advisory Cavanagh for around 26 million pounds.

($1 = 0.643 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Hulmes)