UPDATE 2-Deutsche Post expects online shopping to deliver profit growth
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
LONDON May 24 Close Brothers Group PLC : * The group achieved another good performance in the quarter * Banking division continued to deliver solid growth, with the loan book
increasing to £4.5 billion * Remains well placed for the rest of the financial year
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.