LONDON, Sept 27 British financial services group Close Brothers posted higher full-year profits that met market expectations, and said its businesses continued to have good prospects despite the current tough economic climate.

Close Brothers, whose services include merchant banking, securities dealing and wealth management, said on Tuesday that adjusted operating profits for the full year ending July 2011 rose 13 percent to 131 million pounds ($204 million).

Profits were boosted by higher earnings at its core banking division, although earnings fell at Close Brothers' securities unit and its asset management division posted a loss.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the average operating profit forecast for Close Brothers stood at 134 million pounds.

Earnings per share rose 11 percent to 64.8 pence, slightly above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean forecast of 64.51 pence, while the full year dividend rose 3 percent to 40 pence per share.

"Economic and market conditions are uncertain, but we have a strong financial position, continue to see good prospects for our businesses and are well placed to continue delivering solid results," Close Brothers Chief Executive Preben Prebensen said in a statement.

