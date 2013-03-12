LONDON, March 12 Close Brothers Group PLC : * Close Brothers Group PLC H1 adjusted operating profit
rose 26 percent to 79.8 million pounds * Close Brothers Group PLC interim dividend 15 pence per
share * Adjusted operating profit up 26pct to 80 million pounds * Adjusted basic earnings per share up 31 percent to 41.8 pence * Banking division 26 percent increase in adjusted operating H1 profit * Winterflood unit reports adjusted H1 operating profit of 7 million pounds * We look forward with confidence and expect a good result for the year as a
whole
