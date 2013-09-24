Sept 24 Close Brothers Group PLC :
* Full-year adjusted operating profit rises 24 percent to 166.5
million stg
* Banking division adjusted oper profit up 17 percent to 157.8
million stg
* Adjusted operating profit in securities rose to 25.7 million
stg
* Says group is well positioned looking ahead to 2014 financial
year
* Continues to see good opportunities for growth in banking
division
* Final dividend 29.5 pence per share
* Total dividend up 7 percent to 44.5 pence per share
* Source text for Eikon:
* For more news, please click here