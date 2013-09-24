Sept 24 Financial services company Close Brothers Group Plc's full-year adjusted operating profit rose 24 percent, propped by its core banking unit.

The company, which lends to small and medium-sized business and provides investment management advice, said it continues to see good opportunities for growth in its banking division.

Adjusted profit rose to 166.5 million pounds ($266.94 million) for the year ended July 31 from 134.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Core banking adjusted operating profit rose 17 percent to 157.8 million pounds.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 29.5 pence per share for the period, higher than the 27.5 pence it paid a year earlier.