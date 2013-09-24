Sept 24 Financial services company Close
Brothers Group Plc's full-year adjusted operating
profit rose 24 percent, propped by its core banking unit.
The company, which lends to small and medium-sized business
and provides investment management advice, said it continues to
see good opportunities for growth in its banking division.
Adjusted profit rose to 166.5 million pounds ($266.94
million) for the year ended July 31 from 134.2 million pounds a
year earlier.
Core banking adjusted operating profit rose 17 percent to
157.8 million pounds.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 29.5 pence
per share for the period, higher than the 27.5 pence it paid a
year earlier.