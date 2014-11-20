Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
Nov 20 Close Brothers Group Plc
* Loan book is up 2.3 pct to 5.4 billion stg (July 31, 2014: 5.3 billion stg) with good demand in property and asset finance balanced by slower growth in motor finance
* AuM remained stable at 9.7 billion stg (July 31, 2014: 9.7 billion stg)
* In banking we expect to deliver continued loan book growth at strong margins
* Winterflood remains sensitive to market conditions but is well placed to benefit as conditions improve
* Confident about delivering a good result for 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.