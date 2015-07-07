* Dry weather driving up interest in cloud seeding
SYDNEY, July 8 Circling thousands of feet above
Tasmania's farmland in a light aircraft, Christina Nebel
prepares to release tiny chemical particles as part of a
cloud-seeding scheme estimated to have helped boost rainfall on
the Australian island by over 10 percent.
The programme is one of a handful globally riding a wave of
renewed interest in the decades-old technology as drought hits
places from the United States to the Philippines, with the
spectre of a strong El Nino weather pattern later this year
threatening worse to come.
"We are looking for fronts crossing Tasmania," said Nebel,
cloud seeding officer at renewable energy producer Hydro
Tasmania.
If the conditions are right, she releases a small amount of
silver iodide, which attracts water particles, encouraging
clouds to grow and, she hopes, rain on the land below.
But Tasmania is blessed with near-perfect conditions for the
process with clouds containing a large amount of cold water
vapour whipping in off the Southern Ocean, meaning the scale of
success of its programme, which has its roots in the 1960s,
could be difficult to replicate elsewhere.
Nonetheless atmospheric experts say the technology is
enjoying a renewed emphasis as governments fret over scorching
weather and as populations grow, while falling costs could
increase its use in future.
"What is driving the attention is that winter cloud seeding
holds some promise and in many places, including the western
U.S., water shortages are becoming severe," said Professor Terry
Deshler from the University of Wyoming's atmospheric science
department.
Research suggests cloud seeding in winter produces better
results than in other periods.
RAIN AGAIN?
While many of the world's cloud-seeding programmes are small
and unlikely to have more than a limited impact, China has a
large-scale scheme in place.
The nation launched its "human affected weather" programme
in 1958, and has done extensive research in cloud seeding. It
aims to induce more than 60 billion cubic metres of additional
rain each year by 2020 using the technique, as it looks to fight
chronic water shortages.
That figure is equivalent to more than one-and-a-half times
the volume of the Three Gorges reservoir, one of the largest in
the country.
On a far smaller scale, the government in the Philippines,
one of the world's biggest rice consumers, is spending a record
15 million pesos ($330,000) this year on cloud-seeding
operations and could allocate another 15 million pesos in the
face of El Nino, which can bring crop-damaging dry weather to
many regions.
"We of course don't want to be caught unprepared, especially
now that weather experts are predicting a prolonged El Nino,"
said Silvino Tejada, director of the Philippines Bureau of Soils
and Water Management.
The cost of cloud seeding has traditionally been one of the
main hurdles to usage. Fuel costs are often the biggest drag on
budgets, researchers said, with some seeding operations often
requiring multiple flights.
But the Nevada-based Desert Research Institute has recently
started testing drones that could be used in cloud seeding that
it says could cut costs substantially. Drones would also be able
to fly closer to mountains, where clouds offer the best
potential for seeding.
Back in Tasmania, Nebel is busy, with 10 seeding operations
so far in the season that runs from May to October, more than
double the number at the same point in 2014.
That water falls into irrigation channels and onto pasture
and feed crops, helping boost the state's dairy sector, where
milk production is up about a tenth so far this season.
