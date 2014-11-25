Nov 25 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Said on Monday that after the registration on Nov. 20 of the company's capital increase, QVP Investments Ltd's stake in Cloud Technologies has fallen to 31.69 pct from 38.41 pct

* The number of the company's shares owned by QVP Investments Ltd has not changed and is 1,267,666 shares

