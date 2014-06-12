By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 12
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Internet security company
Cloudflare said on Thursday it will offer its full raft of
protective services for free to "politically or artistically
important" Web sites that come under politically motivated
cyber-attack.
The San Francisco-based company is one of the most highly
sought-after Internet service providers, but also highly
criticized for serving customers the U.S. government views as
terrorist organizations. It defends its customers from
distributed denial-of-service attacks, an increasingly popular
method used by hackers to take down Web sites.
Cloudflare's clients, which range from multinational
corporations to Wikileaks to U.S.-sanctioned terror groups,
sometimes pay upwards of millions of dollars a month for its
services.
But Chief Executive Matthew Prince said this week that under
a program called Project Gallileo, Cloudflare would offer its
protective services for free to mostly small, independent blogs
identified as politically important by a committee of 15
nonprofits including the American Civil Liberties Union, the
Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Committee to Protect
Journalists, the Center for Democracy, and Access.
Sites protected under the program so far include a gay
rights group based in the Middle East, an environmental group in
Malaysia and a citizen journalism site covering the conflict in
Ukraine, all of which have come under attack.
In a statement, Access executive director Brett Solomon
hailed the project as a demonstration of how "Silicon Valley
tech companies can actively create a more secure and safe
internet for the world's most vulnerable internet users."
Prince said he opted to have a group of nonprofits choose
which sites would be protected by Cloudflare rather than making
judgments himself in order to avoid the appearance of
partiality.
Cloudflare's policy of catering to all customers has made in
a perennial target of criticism.
The company has often provided cyber-defense for opposing
parties, including major banks, Anonymous, rival political
parties in Mexico, the Israel Defense Forces as well as the
militant wing of Hamas.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by David Gregorio)