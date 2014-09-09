Sept 9 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says to raise up to 2.48 billion yuan (404.16 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says to scrap a previous private placement plan

* Says its shares to resume trading on Sept 10

* Company previously known as Beijing Xiangeqing Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sahPLA; bit.ly/1xCTLFz; bit.ly/1uH2r8r

