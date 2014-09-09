UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 9 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says to raise up to 2.48 billion yuan (404.16 million US dollar) in private placement of shares
* Says to scrap a previous private placement plan
* Says its shares to resume trading on Sept 10
* Company previously known as Beijing Xiangeqing Group Co Ltd
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1sahPLA; bit.ly/1xCTLFz; bit.ly/1uH2r8r
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1362 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources