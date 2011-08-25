* To merge CloudSwitch with Terremark

NEW YORK Aug 25 Verizon Communications (VZ.N) said on Thursday that it had bought privately held software developer CloudSwitch to boost its business services division.

The deal is part of a continued push by Verizon in to enterprise services. It plans to merge Burlington, Massachusetts-based CloudSwitch with Terremark, an information technology services provider it bought in April for $1.4 billion.

CloudSwitch brings Verizon software that helps enterprises to securely move applications between data centers. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Verizon shares were down 2 percent at $35.71 in late trading on New York Stock Exchange.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Matthew Lewis)