UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South African food and beverage company Clover Industries reported on Tuesday a 41 percent jump in first-half earnings as prices of most of its products rose even though sales dropped and market share declined.
Clover, whose brands include Tropika juices, said headline earnings per share for the six months to December totalled 109.2 cents from 77.3 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.