Aug 21 Clover Industries Ltd

* EPS for year ended 30 June 2014 is expected to be between 20.7 pct and 25.7 pct lower than prior year

* Expects HEPS for year ended 30 June 2014 to be between 14.8 pct and 19.8 pct lower than previous year (FY 2013: HEPS 119.9 cents)