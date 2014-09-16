UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 16 Clover Industries Ltd :
* FY headline earnings decreased by 12.8 pct to R187.5 million
* FY revenue increased by 8.9 pct to R8,530 million from R7,833 million
* FY operating profit fell 24 pct to R282.3 million
* Expect current subdued operating environment to continue for foreseeable future
* Discontinuation of Danone services will have some financial implications on Clover; in short term there may be a delay in replacing lost fee income
* Declared a final gross cash dividend of 16 cents per ordinary share for year ended June 30 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources