UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Clover Industries Ltd : * Says expects HEPS for the six months ended 31 December 2013 to be between 82 pct and 92 pct higher * EPS for the six months ended 31 December 2013 are also expected to be between 80 pct and 90 pct higher * Does not expect this level of earnings improvement to continue into the second half of the 2013/14
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources