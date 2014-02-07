AMSTERDAM Feb 7 Clover Industries Ltd : * Says expects HEPS for the six months ended 31 December 2013 to be between 82 pct and 92 pct higher * EPS for the six months ended 31 December 2013 are also expected to be between 80 pct and 90 pct higher * Does not expect this level of earnings improvement to continue into the second half of the 2013/14