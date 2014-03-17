JOHANNESBURG, March 17 Clover Industries Ltd : * Says operating profit for six months ended December 31 increased by 70.1 pct to R235.1 million * Says for six months ended 31 December 2013 revenue increased by 10.4 pct to R4.32 billion * Says headline earnings for six months ended December 31 increased by 93.6 pct to R141.1 million * Says interim gross cash dividend per share of 16 cents declared * Says headline earnings per share for six months ended 31 December 2013 increased by 90.0 pct to 77.3 cents * Remain focused on delivering on longer term strategy of exploring new possibilities, expanding presence in Africa