Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
April 8 Staff reviewers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday questioned if Clovis Oncology Inc's lung cancer drug was more effective than available treatments.
The reviewers also recommended including a black box warning, the FDA's strictest warning, in the drug's label. (1.usa.gov/1WhpSFa)
Rociletinib, which is very similar to an AstraZeneca Plc drug already on the market, targets patients whose disease has worsened after treatment with other therapies. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.