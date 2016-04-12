April 12 An independent panel of experts to the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday asked Clovis
Oncology Inc for more data on its lung cancer drug
before making a final decision on the treatment.
The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of
patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose
condition has worsened despite treatment.
The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results
from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug's effect
to that of chemotherapy.
Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the
drug, which allows a company to market a drug based on early
evidence of clinical benefit.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza)