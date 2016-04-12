April 12 An independent panel of experts to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday asked Clovis Oncology Inc for more data on its lung cancer drug before making a final decision on the treatment.

The drug, rociletinib, is designed to treat a subset of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer whose condition has worsened despite treatment.

The panel voted 12-1 in favor of waiting for the results from an ongoing late-stage trial that compares the drug's effect to that of chemotherapy.

Clovis is looking to secure accelerated approval for the drug, which allows a company to market a drug based on early evidence of clinical benefit. (Reporting by Natalie Grover and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)