Dec 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Clovis Oncology Inc's ovarian cancer drug.

Clovis's Rubraca has been approved to treat women with advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies and whose tumors have a specific gene mutation. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)