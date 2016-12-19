BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved Clovis Oncology Inc's ovarian cancer drug.
Clovis's Rubraca has been approved to treat women with advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies and whose tumors have a specific gene mutation. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)