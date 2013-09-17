Sept 17 () - Clovis Oncology Inc, a developer of cancer treatments whose value has more than tripled this year, is exploring strategic options including a sale of the company, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Clovis is working with advisers including Credit Suisse AG to help it find a buyer, Bloomberg reported the people as saying, noting that they asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The process is still in the early stages and the company is not yet in exclusive talks with any potential acquirer, Bloomberg said, citing one of the people.

