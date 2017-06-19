June 19 Clovis Oncology Inc said its
ovarian cancer drug Rubraca slowed disease progression in a
late-stage trial involving patients with various gene mutations
who had undergone initial therapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last December granted
Rubraca accelerated approval in patients whose tumors have a
mutation called BRCA, and whose disease had advanced despite two
or more rounds of chemotherapy.
Based on the findings of the trial announced on Monday,
Clovis plans to submit an application within the next four
months to expand Rubraca's label.
Rubraca, like Tesaro Inc's niraparib and
AstraZeneca Plc's lynparza, belongs to a closely watched
class of new medicines called PARP inhibitors, which block
enzymes involved in repairing damaged DNA, thereby helping to
kill cancer cells.
