Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
Nov 19 Clovis Oncology Inc : * Acquires EOS (Ethical Oncology Science) S.P.A. to gain rights to Lucitanib, a
unique dual-selective phase II FGFR/VEGFR inhibitor * Says buying eos for up-front payment of $200 million, which includes $190
million in Clovis common stock and $10 million in cash * Says will pay an additional $65 million in cash upon initial approval of
Lucitanib by U.S. food and drug association * Says co and Servier will collaborate on development of lucitanib pursuant to
a mutually-agreed upon global development plan * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
LONDON, March 6 Britain's business minister and the country's biggest trade union said they were focused on securing the long-term future of Vauxhall's plants after France's Peugeot confirmed it would buy the British brand from General Motors.