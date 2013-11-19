Nov 19 Clovis Oncology Inc : * Acquires EOS (Ethical Oncology Science) S.P.A. to gain rights to Lucitanib, a

unique dual-selective phase II FGFR/VEGFR inhibitor * Says buying eos for up-front payment of $200 million, which includes $190

million in Clovis common stock and $10 million in cash * Says will pay an additional $65 million in cash upon initial approval of

Lucitanib by U.S. food and drug association * Says co and Servier will collaborate on development of lucitanib pursuant to

a mutually-agreed upon global development plan