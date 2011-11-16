* IPO prices at $13 vs $13-$15 range -underwriter
Nov 15 Clovis Oncology priced its initial public
offering at the bottom of the expected range on Tuesday, according
to an underwriter.
The biopharmaceutical company, founded in April 2009, sold 10
million units for $13 each, raising about $130 million in
proceeds.
Clovis had filed with U.S. regulators in October to sell 9.3
million common shares at an expected price of $14-$16 per
share.
The company will use proceeds from the offering to fund
clinical trials.
The offering was underwritten by J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse
and Leerink Swann.
Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the
symbol 'CLVS' on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)