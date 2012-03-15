Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
HONG KONG, March 15 CLP Holdings on Thursday said the company, together with China Southern Power Grid, is in talks to acquire ExxonMobile Energy Limited's 60 percent stake in Castle Peak Power company.
CLP, a Hong Kong listed power company, said there is no certainty an agreement will be reached. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin; Editing by Michael Flaherty)
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.