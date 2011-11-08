HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong-based regional power
untility CLP Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that its
2011 results will likely be hurt by Australia's newly passed
carbon law.
"As a consequence, the financial results of CLP Holdings for
2011 are expected to be adversely impacted," CLP, which has big
investment in Australia's power generation industry, said in a
filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Australia's parliament passed landmark laws to impose a
price on carbon emissions on Tuesday in one of the biggest
economic reforms in a decade, giving new impetus to December
global climate talks in South Africa.
The scheme's impact will be felt right across the economy,
from miners to LNG producers, airlines and steelmakers and is
aimed at making companies more energy efficient and push power
generation towards gas and renewables.
Shares of CLP were trading at HK$70.90 at midday on Tuesday,
up 0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)