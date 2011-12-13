UPDATE 4-U.S. to grant final permit for controversial Dakota pipeline -court filing
* Tribe expected to take legal action (Adds background, details on Trump stake in ETP, content)
HONG KONG Dec 13 Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd will write down the value of its carbon-emitting assets in Australia resulting in an expected impairment loss of A$245 million ($247.13 million) due to a new carbon tax law.
Australia's parliament last month passed landmark legislation to impose a A$23 per tonne tax on carbon emissions for 500 of the nation's biggest polluters across mining, energy and heavy manufacturing from mid-2012. ($1 = 0.9914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)
HOUSTON, Feb 7 U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources Co on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit helped by cost cuts and rising crude prices.
NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. crude output will rise 100,000 barrels per day to 8.98 million barrels in 2017, 0.3 percent less than previously forecast, due to slower offshore growth in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to a monthly U.S. government report released on Tuesday.