HONG KONG Dec 13 Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd will write down the value of its carbon-emitting assets in Australia resulting in an expected impairment loss of A$245 million ($247.13 million) due to a new carbon tax law.

Australia's parliament last month passed landmark legislation to impose a A$23 per tonne tax on carbon emissions for 500 of the nation's biggest polluters across mining, energy and heavy manufacturing from mid-2012. ($1 = 0.9914 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)