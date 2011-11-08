(Adds details)
HONG KONG Nov 8 Hong Kong-based regional power
utility CLP Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday that its 2011
results will likely be hurt by Australia's newly passed carbon
law.
"As a consequence, the financial results of CLP Holdings for
2011 are expected to be adversely impacted," CLP, which is a big
investor in Australia's power generation industry, said in a
filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Australia's parliament passed landmark laws to impose a
price on carbon emissions on Tuesday in one of the biggest
economic reforms in a decade, giving new impetus to December
global climate talks in South Africa.
The scheme's impact will be felt right across the economy,
from miners to LNG producers, airlines and steelmakers and is
aimed at making companies more energy efficient and pushing
power generation towards gas and renewables.
CLP said it had cautioned earlier that the introduction of
the climate change legislation may have a significant impact on
its wholly-owned Australia unit TRUenergy, in particular on the
Yallourn brown coal-fired generation business.
TRUenergy is one of Australia's largest integrated energy
companies, providing gas and electricity to more than 2.5
million households and business customers. TRUenergy owns and
operates a 5,469 megawatt (MW) portfolio of electricity
generation facilities
CLP said it was conducting a detailed study on the impact on
TRUenergy, and an impairment to the generation asset at
Yallourn would be made because of an expected increase in costs.
CLP would make another announcement in a few weeks when it
finished the study, it said.
Shares of CLP were trading at HK$70.90 by midday Tuesday, up
0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)