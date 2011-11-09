HONG KONG Nov 9 Regional power utility CLP Holdings Ltd may be forced to write down the value of its carbon-emitting assets in Australia by as much as HK$6 billion ($772 million) after the passage of a new carbon law, analysts said on Wednesday.

Australia's parliament on Tuesday passed landmark legislation that imposes a A$23 per tonne tax on carbon emissions for 500 of the nation's biggest polluters across mining, energy and heavy manufacturing from mid-2012.

Hong Kong-based CLP said on Tuesday it expected its 2011 results would be affected by the new law and was assessing the impact of the legislation on its wholly-owned Australia unit, TRUenergy, in particular on its Yallourn brown coal-fired generation business.

Nomura analyst Ivan Lee said in a research note that he saw a writedown of close to HK$6 billion, or 40 percent of Yallourn's value of about HK$14.2 billion.

Shares of CLP closed at HK$70 on Wednesday, down 0.5 percent versus a 1.71 percent rally in the benchmark Hang Seng Index .

Other analysts, however, expected the impairment figure could be lower, taking into account cash compensation expected from the Australian government to companies that will be affected by the new law.

CLP is likely to record an impairment charge of A$150 million ($155 million), or about 9 percent of the carrying value of the company's Yallourn coal facility, RBS analyst Jenny Cosgrove told Reuters.

"The impairment of $150 million is based on a fairly negative outlook for the (Yallourn) business with Australian electricity prices remaining low," she added.

"It's more of an added tax on the parts of CLP's Australian portfolio that produce carbon. The majority of the impact will be on one asset, the Yallourn power station," said Cosgrove.

TRUenergy is one of Australia's largest integrated energy companies, providing gas and electricity to more than 2.5 million households and business customers. TRUenergy owns and operates a 5,469 megawatt (MW) portfolio of electricity generation facilities.

RBS predicted the Australian carbon legislation would have limited impact on the company in the near term given that the new law would allow CLP to claim up to A$1.5 billion in cash compensation and free carbon permits, which could boost earnings at TRUenergy by 15 percent yearly before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from 2013 to 2015.

But there will be less predictability after the first three years as Australia ends its cash incentive and introduces a carbon-trading scheme where the market will determine the price of carbon, said Cosgrove.

While the law means a writedown on the value of CLP's carbon-emitting assets, the new rules provide good traction for the company to push ahead with a plan to list its Australian unit, analysts said.

"We believe it is very likely that TRU is listed in 2012," BNP Paribas analyst Kenneth Tung said, adding that a successful listing of the unit would depend on a range of factors including stability in carbon prices in Australia.

TRU is likely to take a one-time charge on its books for 2011, he said, without giving an estimate on CLP's impairment. ($1 = 0.967 Australian Dollars) ($1 = 7.769 Hong Kong Dollars) (Editing by Charlie Zhu and Jane Baird)