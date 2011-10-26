HONG KONG Oct 26 CLP Holdings said its wholly-owned subsidiary TRUenergy was seeking approval to develop two gas-fired power stations in Queensland, Australia, with total investment of up to A$3.6 billion ($3.76 billion).

The power stations are expected to be able to meet the projected growth in demand for electricity in Queensland for the next 10 years and at full capacity would increase the state's generation capacity by a total of more than 20 percent, CLP said on its website on Tuesday.

The northeastern Australian state is forecast to have a shortfall in energy reserves of between 341-779 megawatts by 2013-2014, CLP added.

Construction of the plants could begin as early as 2013, CLP, which has power projects across Asia, said. It gave no details on the financing.

Hong Kong's South China Morning Post cited analysts as saying the projects could be funded by a listing of TRUenergy on the Sydney stock exchange that could take place in 2012 or 2013. ($1 = 0.957 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)