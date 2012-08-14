HONG KONG Aug 14 CLP Holdings, a Hong
Kong-based power utility, may launch an initial public offering
of its Australian unit TRUenergy next year, although the company
is also weighing other options to finance its operations in the
country.
The IPO, slated to be Australia's biggest in about two
years, could be pushed back to the first quarter of 2013 from
November targeted earlier, sources familiar with the matter said
this month. TRUenergy could delay its IPO and cut the size from
an earlier planned $3 billion if markets weaken, the sources
said.
A delay adds to the struggles of the Australian market,
which hasn't seen a single offering worth more than $100 million
so far this year. It would also follow a series of cancelled or
delayed IPOs in the region, such as motorsport racing company
Formula One's up to $3 billion Singapore listing and London
luxury jeweller Graff Diamonds' $1 billion Hong Kong IPO.
"Listing is one of the options. We certainly have not made
any decisions," CLP CEO Andrew Brandler told reporters at the
company's first-half results briefing on Tuesday.
A listing may happen next year if the company decides to
float the unit, Brandler said, adding that other financing
options included bringing in a strategic partner.
CLP, which also owns power plants in China, India and
Southeast Asia, posted on Tuesday a 42.1 percent drop in its
first-half net profit from a year earlier. CLP partly attributed
the earnings slide to loss of output at its Australian Yallourn
power plant as a result of flooding.
CLP's Australian operations reported operating income of
HK$268 million ($34.55 million) in the first half, down from
HK$1.2 billion a year earlier.
The impact from the flooding on CLP's overall earnings was
offset partly by a slight increase in its earnings in Hong Kong,
the company said.
FUEL COSTS
The utility expects to face rising pressure on fuel costs in
Hong Kong as it switches to much more expensive gas within 12
months from China's western Xinjiang region supplied by
PetroChina , CLP executives said.
CLP's existing source of gas supply for its Hong Kong
operations, Yacheng gas field in the South China Sea, is being
depleted.
Prices of gas to be supplied by PetroChina will be about
three times those under the Yacheng gas contract, whose pricing
and terms were fixed 20 years ago when oil prices were much
lower, CLP said.
($1 = 7.7575 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Ryan Woo)