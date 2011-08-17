* H1 EPRA NAV/shr 1,047.7 pence, vs 952.9p at end-2010

* Pretax profit 37.1 mln stg, vs 28.1 mln stg yr-yr

* Expects to make acquisitions over next six months (Adds share price, analysts' comments)

By Brenda Goh

LONDON, Aug 17 CLS Holdings posted a rise in its first-half net asset values (NAV) and pretax profit, and said it is actively pursuing a number of "attractive opportunities" in Europe, prompting an almost 10 percent spike in its shares.

The company's EPRA NAV was 1,047.7 for the six months to end-June, up 10 percent from 952.9 pence at Dec. 31, 2010. Its pretax profit was 37.1 million pounds, up 32 percent from 28.1 million in the same period a year ago.

"There has been an acceleration of attractive opportunities coming onto the market in each of our geographical areas," Executive Chairman Sten Mortstedt said on Wednesday.

"We are actively pursuing a number of these and expect to be able to announce further acquisitions over the next six months," he said in a statement.

CLS said it has 228.8 million pounds of "liquid resources" available for new investments.

At 0833 GMT, CLS shares were up 9.9 percent at 625.7 pence, strongly outperforming a 0.8 percent fall in the broader index of UK property stocks .

KBC Peel Hunt analysts retained their 'hold' rating on the stock and said CLS' results were "encouraging". They expected "limited valuation improvements over the medium term due to the secondary nature of the portfolio."

Liberum Capital analyst Daniel Horwood noted CLS was in an opportunistic acquisition mode, rather than disposed towards returning capital.

"It is clear however that organic investment opportunities which - we believe - should deliver at least 20 percent profit margin targets, provide very interesting growth potential for shareholders," he said.

CLS' portfolio was valued at 924.8 million pounds, from 876.9 million at Dec. 31, 2010. The company's property assets are in London, France, Germany and Sweden.

The company said vacancy levels across its portfolio fell to 4.2 percent, from 4.3 percent. (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)