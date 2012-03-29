BRIEF-Flexigroup says HY net profit for period attributable $47.7 mln
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
PARIS, March 29 Credit Agricole said on Thursday that it is now in talks to sell all of its CLSA brokerage brand to China's largest listed brokerage, Citic Securities, instead of just the 19.9 percent stake sale agreed last year.
At the same time, Citic no longer plans to take any stake at all in Cheuvreux, another Credit Agricole brokerage brand which the Chinese bank had also planned to buy into, the French bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by James Regan)
* HY net profit for period attributable to members $47.7 million versus $41.4 million
* Fy17 cash npat estimate of $90 million to $97 million reaffirmed
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.