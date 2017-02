PARIS, July 20 CITIC Securities has agreed to pay $310.32 million for an initial 19.9 percent stake in Credit Agricole's CLSA brokerage unit, with an option to buy the rest for $910.68 million, the companies said on Friday.

The banks said in a statement that they expect to agree to sell the remaining 80.1 percent of the brokerage by June 30, 2013 at the latest.

(Reporting by Christian Plumb; Editing by Elena Berton)