BRIEF-Morinaga & Co, Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 - Nikkei
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei
HONG KONG, Sept 4 Asia-Pacific brokerage CLSA said on Tuesday it hired Xen Gladstone, a veteran JPMorgan banker in the region, as global head of sales.
Gladstone will report to CLSA's Chairman and Chief Executive Jonathan Slone and will join the brokerage's executive committee, the company added.
China's biggest brokerage, CITIC Securities agreed in July to buy a stake of about 20 percent in CLSA from Credit Agricole, with an option to pay $910.7 million for the remainder of the stake by June of next year at the latest.
* Morinaga & Co. , Morinaga Milk Industry to integrate around April 2018 to bolster research and development operations,share sales channels abroad - Nikkei
* Has acquired ownership and control over 8.3 million units of Karmin Exploration Inc
* Dialog surges on results, but Technicolor disappoints (Adds details, closing prices)