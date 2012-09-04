UPDATE 1-Trump tells CEOs he plans to bring back millions of jobs
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 President Donald Trump told about two dozen chief executives of major U.S. companies on Thursday he plans to bring many millions of jobs back to the United States.
Sept 4 The brokerage firm CLSA upgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley to "buy" from "outperform" on Tuesday and raised share price targets for both banks, saying the stocks are trading near crisis lows despite signs that results will improve.
CLSA analyst Mike Mayo raised his price target for Goldman to $142 from $111, above its closing share price of $106.41 on Tuesday. He raised his price target for Morgan Stanley to $23 from $16, also above that bank's closing price of $15.51.
The closure of a Department of Justice investigation into Goldman Sachs' behavior in the run-up to the financial crisis, which was announced last month, should ease pressure on the stock, Mayo said.
After meeting with Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and Chief Financial Officer David Viniar, Mayo also expressed faith that management will be able to navigate new regulations and risks while improving shareholder returns.
Morgan Stanley has a "greater sense of urgency" than it previously did to improve returns, Mayo said, because of shareholder pressure.
"The clock is ticking to show results," he said.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former chief executive of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges they orchestrated a multi-million dollar fraud and kickback scheme.