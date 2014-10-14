UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says expects Jan-Sept net loss narrows to 85-95 million yuan versus net loss of 304.9 million yuan (49.78 million US dollar) previous year
* Says shares to resume trading on October 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z757T3; bit.ly/ZXO0ne
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources