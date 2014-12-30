Dec 30 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says rating agency Pengyuan Credit Rating downgraded its bond rating to BB from BBB, long-term credit rating to BB from BBB, while outlook remains negative

* Says Pengyuan cited weak earnings, suspended share issue and asset restructuring plans and facing liquidity risks as reasons for downgrading

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zsvZr5

