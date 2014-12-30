UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says 181.56 million shares owned by controlling shareholder Meng Kai have been frozen by securities regulator and Shenzhen court
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13Gxd9m
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources