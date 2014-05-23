UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS May 23 French market regulator AMF said on Friday it had decided to extend to June 6 from May 23 the closing date of a bid by China's Fosun and France's Ardian for Club Mediterranee.
The regulator said in a statement it had asked main shareholder Strategic Holdings, the holding company led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, to make public its intentions toward Club Med by May 26 at 1600 GMT.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources