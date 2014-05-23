PARIS May 23 French market regulator AMF said on Friday it had decided to extend to June 6 from May 23 the closing date of a bid by China's Fosun and France's Ardian for Club Mediterranee.

The regulator said in a statement it had asked main shareholder Strategic Holdings, the holding company led by Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi, to make public its intentions toward Club Med by May 26 at 1600 GMT.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)