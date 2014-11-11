* Bonomi offers 23 euros/shr vs Fosun's 22 euros bid

* Bonomi offer includes KKR as minority investor

* Bonomi bought Club Med shares over the counter at 23 euros/shr

* Club Med shares suspended until Nov. 12 (Adds details, background throughout)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Nov 11 Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi has launched a last-minute counter offer for holiday group Club Mediterranee, outbidding China's richest man Guo Guangchang and his Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun.

The 23 euros per share cash offer, which came two days before the deadline on a takeover saga that dates from May 2013, is 1 euro higher than the Fosun offer and values the all-inclusive holiday pioneer at 874 million euros ($1 billion).

The new offer was made on Tuesday by Global Resorts, majority controlled by Bonomi but which also includes South African Entrepreneur Sol Kerzner and U.S. private equity partner KKR & Co as a minority financial investor, the statement said.

The raised bid came after Global Resorts bought 2.2 million Club Med shares at 23 euros each from the Tyrus Capital and Boussard & Gavaudan funds, raising the Bonomi's camp stake in Club Med to 15.93 percent of the capital and 14.35 percent of the voting rights.

Due to agreements reached with Boussard & Gavaudan, Global Resorts said it could buy additional Club Med shares which would lift the Bonomi camp's total stake to 18.9 percent of the capital and 17 percent of the voting rights.

Fosun had been Club Med's top shareholder with a stake of 18.28 percent.

Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle offered 22 euros a share for Club Med in September, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Bonomi.

Gaillon said in an emailed statement it would review the new offer and its terms.

Club Med shares, which were halted at 23.11 euros on Tuesday afternoon, were due to resume on Nov. 12, stock market regulator AMF said.

The stock, which has been trading above Fosun's offer on hopes Bonomi would make a counter bid, have gained 33.9 percent since the start of the year.

Under French takeover rules, any rival offer to Fosun's had to come by the end of the day on Nov. 13, five working days before the close of the offer on Nov. 20.

Both the Fosun and Bonomi bids aim to take advantage of a business that has been hit by the weak economy in its core market of Europe and by a stalled attempt to move up market. (1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro) (Additional reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by David Holmes)