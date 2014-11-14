Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
PARIS Nov 14 Club Mediterraneo said its board would not give an opinion on every bid made by Chinese conglomerate Fosun and Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi as they battle to acquire the holiday resort company.
"The board wishes to make clear that it will express an opinion on the final counterbid," Club Med said in a statement on Friday.
On Thursday, regulators extended the deadline in the long-running battle, giving Fosun owner Guo Guangchang, China's richest man, two-and-a-half more weeks to respond to Bonomi.
The Italian businessman sweetened his offer on Tuesday for the all-inclusive resort operator, with the help of U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources