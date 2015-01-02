UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Jan 2 Global Resorts, the investment vehicle of Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, will not raise its offer for struggling French resort operator Club Mediterranee and will withdraw its bid, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Chinese billionaire Guo Guangchang sweetened his bid for Club Med on Dec. 19, trumping Bonomi's 24 euro-a-share offer in France's longest-running takeover battle.
Global Resorts said in a statement that shares it currently holds in Club Med would either be given away in conjunction with the bid by Guo's Gaillon Invest II vehicle or will be sold on the market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.