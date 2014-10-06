(Adds detail, background)

PARIS Oct 6 Holiday group Club Mediterranee's board have given a unanimous recommendation that its shareholders accept the improved takeover offer from Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

Fosun's Gaillon Invest II vehicle offered 22 euros a share for Club Med last month, outbidding a 21 euro offer from Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi and valuing the French resort operator at 839 million euros ($1.06 billion).

Bonomi subsequently wrote to directors of Club Med asking for updated financial information and his Global Resorts business said it was considering its options.

Club Med's board said in a statement on Monday that its members had all agreed to tender their shares to the latest Fosun offer, welcoming its support of the group's existing strategy of moving upmarket, seeking a bigger share of mature markets such as France while developing its business in fast-growing economies, including markets in Asia.

The board also called for a swift conclusion to the takeover saga that started in May 2013, saying it was complicating the running of the business.

Both the Fosun and Bonomi bids aim to take advantage of a business that is down on its luck, hit by the weak economy in its core European market and by a stalled attempt to shift upscale. Both bidders hope to develop the brand - a pioneer of the all-inclusive holiday - in China.

Gaillon Invest II still includes Fosun's original French private equity partner Ardian, which is now taking a back-seat role after selling its Club Med stake to Fosun. The Chinese conglomerate and its Portuguese holiday insurance arm, Fidelidade, have also recruited a new partner in Chinese travel agency U-Tour.

Club Med chairman and Chief Executive Henri Giscard d'Estaing is still with the Gaillon partnership and will remain Club Med chairman. Bonomi's proposal involved pushing him aside.

Shares in Club Med are up 15 percent since the end of June and closed at 22.45 euros on Monday, giving it a market value of 722 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7948 euro)